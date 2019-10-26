SFA homecoming festivities help boost local economy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Homecoming games often draw large crowds, including Saturday’s game at Stephen F. Austin University.
A week of festivities led to a parade and tail-gating and business owners in Nacogdoches said they depend on activities through the university to help boost their economy.
Alumni, students, and people from around town endured the cold weather -- and lined up the streets in downtown.
“We attended SFA, and it is, it’s where we met, and it’s a very special place to us. Nacogdoches is a very special place to us and SFA,” said Liz Trotty, from Tyler.
Many took part in traditions hosted by the university.
“It’s important to us to have him experience the parade and everything else with us,” Trotty said.
For businesses like the Fredonia Hotel, that means more foot traffic.
“We get all sorts of visitors down here to watch the parade, more than that we have people staying here all weekend long which really helps us out,” said Ryan Russell, assistant general manager.
Russell said the weather has been a factor, but they are fully booked.
“October is our busiest month of the year just for conferences, all sorts of things happen. But then especially homecoming. It’s by far busiest weekend of the whole month,” Russell said.
