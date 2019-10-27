Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few of our far northeastern counties have a Dense Fog Advisory out until 9 AM. If you are waking up to that fog be sure you are extra cautious on the roadways. Once the sun comes out, it will burn off that fog and low lying cloud cover and we will see clear sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the mid-70s. Sunny skies and 70s will carry over into Monday as well. Tuesday we will start to see the effects of an approaching cold front as temperatures drop to the low 70s and we see slight rain chances in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 60s and 50s for Wednesday and Thursday respectively. As of now, it looks like both of those days we will also see widespread showers and isolated thundershowers all day long. The rain will clear out late in the day on Thursday leaving us with lots of sunshine but cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday.