First Alert: A brief warm-up before a Canadian cold front arrives mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Winds of change have led to a warming trend across East Texas. This warm-up will also come with more humidity and an increase in the cloud cover.
A stalled out frontal boundary just to our north will leave us on the warm side of the front come Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Therefore, expect lots of clouds and a 30% chance of a few passing showers on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the middle 70′s.
Wednesday is shaping up to be our most active weather day of the week. A strong, Canadian cold front will sweep through East Texas, but not until late in the day. Therefore, expect an 80% chance of rain and a few strong thunderstorms throughout the day until the frontal passage occurs.
Behind the frontal boundary, we will keep a few showers in the forecast overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning before skies gradually clear out thanks to drier and much colder air coming in on a stiff, north wind.
This means Halloween night will be dry, but very chilly, for trick-or-treaters. We are expecting evening temperatures Thursday night to be in the 40′s and falling quickly.
Since this will be our strongest surge of cold air so far this fall season, we will be looking at wake-up temperatures bottoming out in the middle-to-upper 30′s on Friday through Sunday mornings. Thankfully, skies will be mainly clear, which means it will be a cool sunshine felt during for the first weekend in November.
