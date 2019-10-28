Former ‘Jack Shannon Bogues lands with the Herd in NBA G-League

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Shannon Bogues has moved on from SFA but his basketball career has not ended.
Bogues was selected over the weekend to the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. The team also chose Stevie Thompson Jr. from Oregon State.
In his 65 games with the Jacks Boges averaged 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Bogues also found himself twice on the All-Southland Conference Second Team. Bogues was also a NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American at McLennan Community College for his first two years of college. Bogues was a key member of the 2017-18 Lumberjack team that made it to the NCAA Tournament.
After leaving SFA last spring, Bogues played in several 3x3 tournaments and worked out for multiple NBA teams.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.