Former ‘Jack Shannon Bogues lands with the Herd in NBA G-League

In his 65 games with the Jacks Boges averaged 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Bogues also found himself twice on the All-Southland Conference Second Team. Bogues was also a NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American at McLennan Community College for his first two years of college. Bogues was a key member of the 2017-18 Lumberjack team that made it to the NCAA Tournament.