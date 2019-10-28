Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers: Authorities still searching for pastor accused of child sex assault

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities are still looking for a pastor who is wanted in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a child more than 50 times from 2004 to 2005, according to a post on the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
“We are still actively looking for information on the whereabouts of Jose Uriel Rendon,” the Facebook post stated. “Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 cash reward for anonymous information that leads to his arrest.”
Rendon has been on the run for about a year. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child for Rendon in September of 2018.
When the arrest warrant was issued, Rendon was a pastor at Templo De Fe Church in Nacogdoches County.
He allegedly used his position at the church to "take advantage and sexually assault a child" between the years 2004 and 2005. The sheriff's office reported Rendon is accused of sexually abusing the child over 50 times while maintaining his position with the church.
Rendon was supposed to meet with NCSO investigators on Sept. 10, 2018, to discuss the allegations. However, he never showed up.
The sheriff's office reported Rendon is known to have family in the Tyler and Dallas areas as well as family in Mexico.
In addition to the Nacogdoches County warrant, a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution has been issued.
The investigation on Rendon is ongoing and the sheriff's office believes that there may be more victims. They urge any victims to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office.
The U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and ICE have joined in the investigation and the search for Rendon.
“Tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers at www.ncstips.com or (936) 560-INFO (4636) to be eligible for the reward,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.