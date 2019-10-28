Nacogdoches wrong-way crash leaves car pinned under Greyhound bus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement are investigating a crash that left a car pinned under a passenger bus Sunday night, north of Nacogdoches.
Around 30 first responders were at the scene of the wreck around 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59, between Farm to Market Road 343 and the ‘Garrison Y,’ according to Nacogdoches County Precinct 3 Constable Roger Dudley.
The car, which was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 59, hit a northbound Greyhound bus, Dudley said.
Pinned under the bus’ front left tire, the roof of the car had to be removed in order to extricate both people inside. The conditions of the driver and passenger were not known.
None of the bus passengers appeared to be injured, according to Dudley.
The Nacogdoches Fire Department, Appleby/Central Heights Fire Department, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and ambulance crews responded.
