Seasons of Hope hosts Specials Needs Day Pumpkin Patch

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Seasons of Hope Center in East Texas hosted their annual pumpkin patch event and invited families with kids with special needs to come out and enjoy the activities.
For the past two years, Ashley Hankins has attended Seasons of Hope’s pumpkin patch with her family.
“He loves the jumpy house, we like to get good pictures for fall and it’s such friendly personnel helping out here helping other volunteers," said Hankins.
This year, Seasons of Hope partnered with Texas Children’s Hospital to host a Special Needs Day Pumpkin Patch to support families.
“They just wanted the opportunity to partner with us to give these kids a day to come out and enjoy being kids. There’s lots of things that they can do out here because we have a barrel train, we have hayrides that the whole entire family can go on and lots of games that are more age-appropriate and they can just enjoy it," said Executive Director of Season of Hope, Paige Pate.
Most importantly, Hankins said she is happy to see that kids with special needs had the opportunity to participate in the festivities.
“Inclusion is so important, every kid, every person needs to have a place and feel like they do and it’s great to see people like yourself at events," said Hankins.
All of the proceeds raised from the pumpkin patch events help provide services to women with controlling issues such as abuse and addictions.
