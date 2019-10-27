Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Today turned into a beautiful and sunny day. Hopefully you got your fill because some big changes are headed for East Texas this week. Our work week starts off cool in the middle 50s before warming back into the mild middle 70s in the afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the majority of the day, however, we are looking to stay dry. Tuesday we’ll see more cloud cover and spotty showers will be on and off throughout the day. Wednesday showers and thunderstorms will be likely starting early in the morning and lasting through the entire day, as well as into Thursday morning as well. This rain is due to an approaching cold front that will bring some pretty cold temperatures to East Texas by Halloween. The big question is: how quickly will the rain move out of East Texas on Thursday? If the front slows down even a little bit, this could mean residual showers persisting through Thursday evening and affecting Trick or Treaters Thursday night. Something just to keep in mind as we get closer to the middle part of next week. Temps really drop Friday morning, with a handful of areas north of I-20 possible seeing freezing temperatures for a few hours before sunrise! Sunshine reigns over the weekend forecast with chilly mornings in the upper 30s/low 40s and 60s in the afternoon. Here’s hoping to a dry and spooky Halloween night!