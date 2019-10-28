VIDEO: Crockett police asking for public’s help IDing burglary suspects

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who broke into a convenience store on East Houston Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 25 and stole items from the store.
According to a post on the Crockett PD facebook page, CPD officers were dispatched out to Kim’s Gas Station, which is located in the 1600 block of East Houston Avenue, in the early morning hours of Oct. 25 to check out an alarm. When they got to the scene, they found broken glass, and it was evident that someone had broken into the store.
The Crockett Police Department posted surveillance videos from cameras inside the store and stills of one of the suspects behind the wheel of a gray, crew-cab pickup.
Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these two suspects is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may call Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
