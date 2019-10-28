WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Treatment Center: Don’t ignore dementia warning signs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When a family member begins to show signs of dementia, or it’s apparent the loved one is not able to make rational decisions, it’s important not to ignore the red flags, says Nacogdoches Treatment Center Director Kathy Strong.
The facility serves those with dementia and related disorders by caring for them during certain hours of the day to give caregivers a break in their responsibilities.
Strong knows of individuals who have given belongings away, spent excessive money and donated to multiple fundraising programs.
Strong says it’s important to accept the behavior as a red flag and a sign that it’s time to take more control.
She advises power of attorney can protect so many at so many different levels.
