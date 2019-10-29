Cheddar witches fingers by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - Here's a savory addition to your Halloween table, and they taste great! Use slivered almonds to add to the creepy factor of the fingers.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
5 tablespoons butter 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese, tightly packed 3/4 cup plain flour 2 tablespoons cornmeal 1 egg salt sliced almonds
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients in a food processor bowl, and whirl until a ball of dough is formed. Remove from food processor and place on sheet of parchment paper.
2. Top dough with another sheet of parchment paper, and pat the dough into a circle, about 1/2 inch thick.Freeze for 15 minutes.
3. Remove from freezer, and roll dough out into a rectangle about 8 by 10 inches. Preheat oven to 350.
4. Peel off top sheet, and use a small sharp knife to cut the dough into strips. Make them about 5 inches long and 1/2 inch thick. Place the strips on a parchment lined baking sheet. Shape with your own fingers into finger shapes, making them a bit bent and knobby in places to look like an old witches’ finger might look.
5. Use the knife to carve lines into the fingers where knuckles are. Use a fingertip to press an indention into the witches fingertip. Use a clean paintbrush or q-tip to brush the indention gently with water, then gently press a sliced almond in the position as fingernail.
6. Bake until light brown, about 15 minutes. Allow to cool on baking sheet for two or three minutes before placing on cooling rack to cool completely.
7. Serve with any red spicy condiment you like, if desired: sriracha ketchup, red pepper jelly etc.
Enjoy!