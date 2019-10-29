TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This soup is a great way to stay warm this fall and winter; it’s delicious, and offers lots of healthy nutrients our bodies need.
Chicken and kale soup by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small to medium white onion, thinly sliced and chopped
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
1 large or two small stalks of celery, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for spicy heat)
1 container baby kale (5 to 8 ounces) torn (you can also use baby spinach)
1/2 to 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, chopped
1 can white beans (Great Northern or canellini), drained
1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms (optional)
4 cups chicken stock (homemade is best, but use store bought if you don’t have it)
parsley for garnish, optional
Method:
Place Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Add olive oil.
When oil is very warm, add onions, celery, mushrooms, garlic, salt, pepper and pepper flakes. Cook for a few minutes until onion begins to become translucent.
Add Chicken chunks, and cook for a minute or two. Add the kale and beans, and stir in.
Pour the chicken broth over all, and bring to a simmer. Cook until chicken is completely done, at least 7 to 10 minutes.
Enjoy!
