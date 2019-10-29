East Texas Ag News: Flowers ready to be planted for fall color

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Last week we told you that pansies are good plants to plant now but in addition to that, other bedding plants that can be planted now include pinks. Flowering cabbage and kale, snapdragons, violas, and calendulas.
Wildflowers and seeded annuals like bluebonnets or California poppy should be sown now.
This is also the time to divide and plant spring-blooming perennials like daylilies, bearded irises, coneflowers, and daisies.
If you have extras after dividing, give to or trade with a gardening friend or neighbor.
