Lufkin Middle School students honor deceased loved ones for Spanish Holiday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Students at Lufkin Middle School are honoring their deceased loved ones by celebrating the Spanish Holiday, “El Dia De Los Muertos” also known as the Day Of The Dead.
Lufkin Middle School 7th grade students Carmen Fierros and Jazlynn Whitmore decided to honor their uncles who passed away in 2018 and 2015 for their Day of The Dead memory box projects.
“When he was alive, he would take me anywhere I wanted to go, he helped out my parents if they needed anything, he’d help anybody if they needed help doing something or working somewhere, he liked to go help people work,” said Fierros.
Students used their creativity by placing photos, favorite items and bright colors inside the memory boxes.
“I liked just looking through the photos all of the old photos of him and finding the perfect one to put in my box,” said Whitmore.
Caden Walker highlighted his great grandmother who he never got the chance to meet, but he said with the help of his parents and stories they shared about her helped inspire him.
“Learning like my family’s history not the sad things, but the happy things about the deceased of my family,” said Walker.
Most importantly, the students said they are thankful to now be able to have a memory of their loved ones that they were able to create to help cope with the loss.
“I didn’t really get sad, but usually I would get sad but this I get to cherish all of the fun things we did,” said Fierros.
The Day of Dead Holiday is celebrated on November 1st and 2nd.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.