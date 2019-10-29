Lufkin renovated recreation center to open soon

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Residents in Lufkin can soon enjoy the facilities at the new community-wide recreation center.
Back in August, Lufkin City Council approved the purchase of the former Calvary Baptist Church's FLC building.
Since then, the Parks and Recreation Department has been making renovations and updating the basketball court.
They’ve added a toddler room for activities, a cardio room, a gymnastics room and more on the second floor.
"Whenever I first came here a year ago, one of my big goals was to get a recreation center, somewhere where kids can be active. You know we can get them off of the streets, get them into a safe space, where they can play and again just be safe," said Mike Flinn, Parks and Recreation Director.
Open house for the community recreation center is next Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.