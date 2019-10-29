Lufkin Special Response Team deployed tear gas against barricaded suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 25-year-old man is in custody after Lufkin PD’s Special Response Team used tear gas to flush him out of the home that he had barricaded himself in Tuesday morning.
The standoff lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.
According to a press release, Billy Dyson, of Lufkin, was arrested and charged with three Class A misdemeanors - assault causing bodily injury to a date or family member, resisting arrest, and unlawful restraint. His collective bond amount has been set at $4,500.
The Lufkin Police Department responded to a report that a man was dragging a woman by her hair into a home in the 1400 block of Briarwood. When LPD officers got to the scene, the woman had gotten away from the man, who was identified as Dyson.
“Officers found her in a neighborhood yard, crying,” the press release stated.
At that point, Dyson barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out. LPD officers and negotiators tried to get him to open the door for almost two hours, but he refused.
“Seventeen minutes into negotiations, Dyson opened a front window and yelled at officers,” the press release stated. “He used his finger to make a gun, put it to his head, and made a trigger-pull motion before walking back out of view. Fifteen minutes later, he came to the front door with a metal pipe in his hand but refused to come out.”
LPD’s Special Response Team responded to the scene, and its members lobbed tear gas into the home. After a second tear gas canister was shot into a front bedroom, Dyson came out of a side window, the press release stated.
“He resisted initially but was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m.,” the press release stated. “After being placed into a patrol vehicle, he banged his head repeatedly against the back window.”
When LPD officers searched the house, they discovered that Dyson had used furniture to barricade the front door, the press release stated. He also allegedly too apart beds and used head and footboards to barricade a hallway.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.