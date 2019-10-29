EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting off with some patchy dense fog again this morning, though it’s not quite as widespread as yesterday. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and will only reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon thanks to a weak cold front moving through the region. A few showers are possible off and on through the day today along the cold front. A stronger front is on the way tomorrow with a more likely chance for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 60s most of the day with blustery northwest winds picking up behind the cold front. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through tomorrow evening with only a slight chance for lingering rain into early Thursday morning. Expect much cooler conditions for Halloween with breezy north winds and temperatures starting out in the upper 30s Thursday morning. By trick-or-treat time, skies will be clearing out and winds will be diminishing, but it will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s Thursday evening. A light frost is likely early Friday morning as temperatures drop to near freezing across the area. Make sure pets have a warm place to stay and any tender plants are protected or brought inside. Another weak front will reinforce the cooler air through the weekend.