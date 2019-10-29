One person dead in Houston County crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Houston County.
According to DPS, they responded to a one vehicle fatality crash on SH 7, about eleven miles east of Crockett.
They said the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 7:10 p.m., a 2009 Nissan pickup was traveling east at an unsafe speed when the pickup drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected to the left and crossed back over the roadway where it struck a tree; ejecting the driver. The pickup then caught fire and burned.
DPS said the driver is identified as 33-year-old Jarrett Perkins from Odessa, TX. Perkins was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.