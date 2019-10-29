Red Zone Top 10 Week 10: These are the teams you don’t want to miss

10. Mount Enterprise (8-0) Last Week: NR – Mount Enterprise has been knocking on the door of the Top 10 for weeks and probably should have been here earlier. The team is home to one of the most compelling players to watch in East Texas, Kendre Miller. In the win over Overton, Miller had 15 carries for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also threw for 102 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats still don’t have a district title won. If they beat Detroit that get a little closer but it also depends on what Clarksville does in their game.