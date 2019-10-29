Red Zone Top 10 Week 10: These are the teams you don’t want to miss

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (8-0) Last Week: 1 – Longview stays at the top of the rankings and continues their winning streak that dates back to week 1 of 2018. This week the Lobos welcome Tyler Lee to Lobo Stadium and a Longview win would give the Lobos the top spot in the playoffs for the district in the DII bracket of 6A. It will be senior night for Longview and coach John King is 15-0 on senior night.
2. Carthage (8-0) Last Week: 2 – Carthage rolled past Chapel Hill this past week to stay unbeaten on the year and in district play. The Bulldogs will be at home and host a Henderson team that stumbled early in the season but seems to be gaining momentum. The one thing Carthage has on their side is recent momentum in the series. The Bulldogs have beaten the Lions nine of the last 11 meetings and three of those have been in the playoffs.
3. Lufkin (7-1) Last Week: 3 – What impressed Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick about the Panthers 52-7 win over Magnolia West was the running game. Early on it looked like it would be the Jordan Moore and Ja’Lynn Polk show with Polk scoring on back to back drives. The night however belonged to Caleb Berry who rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. Lufkin can claim the district crown with a win in Conroe Friday against Caney Creek.
4. Diboll (8-0) Last Week: 4 – The Lumberjacks have not given up a point since the first half against Crockett back on October 4. They have swept Coldspring, Elkhart and Palestine Westwood. The Lumberjacks are in the middle of a special season where they are looking for their first undefeated regular season since 2000. This week the test is tough as they travel to Franklin and take on the Lions for the district title.
5. San Augustine (7-0) Last Week: 5 – The Wolves had another week of beating their opponent into submission. The team cleared the 50 point mark in the first half over West Sabine and went on to win 77-8, clinching a playoff berth. This week the Wolves will have their final home game and look for every game from this point to be a win on the road to state. They will host Dewyville and then go on the road at Shelbyville next week for the district title if Shelbyville can get past Groveton.
6. Newton (7-1) Last Week: 6 – After a 54-7 win on the road against New Waverly, Newton will be back home for senior night to take on Corrigan-Camden. Both teams are undefeated in district so a lot is on the line with the matchup.
7. Malakoff (7-1) Last Week: 7 – Last week the Tiger knocked off a Dallas Madison team that had yet to lose in district play, 42-25. This week the Tigers are back home to face Eustace. On paper, Malakoff should win which would clinch them the district title but crazy things do happen.
8. Sabine (8-0) Last Week: 8 – Sabine continues to stay undefeated on the year and continues to stun people. Every win is special but if Sabine can win in the Red Zone Game of the Week at Gladewater, they would have their first district title since the 1950s. Talk about a magical season.
9. Alto (8-0) Last Week: 10 – Whether the players read last week’s list or not, one thing is for sure. They fixed things from a close win over Carlisle and completely dominated Cushing 61-0. The team continues to buy in to the system under 2nd-year head coach Ricky Meeks. This week Alto could lock up district with a win over Hawkins. Both teams are 3-0 in district play.
10. Mount Enterprise (8-0) Last Week: NR – Mount Enterprise has been knocking on the door of the Top 10 for weeks and probably should have been here earlier. The team is home to one of the most compelling players to watch in East Texas, Kendre Miller. In the win over Overton, Miller had 15 carries for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also threw for 102 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats still don’t have a district title won. If they beat Detroit that get a little closer but it also depends on what Clarksville does in their game.
Teams to watch - Gilmer, Hughes Springs, Grapeland, Jasper
