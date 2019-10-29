WEBXTRA: Haunted house actors may be more scared then you are

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Total Insanity Hauntpark is a Halloween based production in fear which consists of two main attractions and a variety of smaller attractions, according to its website.
The entire park is operated by volunteers and serves as the primary fundraiser for the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, according to the park’s website.
KTRE’s Stefante’ Randall spoke to the HauntPark manager and one of the actors who say they’ve had a few incidents where their actors have been injured by patrons who were afraid while they went through the haunted house. The actor shares his experience and how he makes sure he stays safe.
The Park will be open this Thursday -Saturday at 7 p.m. nd is located behind the Hidson VFD Fire Department. Admission is $10 for one attraction and $18 for two. Hay rides will also be available for $2.
