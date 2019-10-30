First Alert: Clearing out overnight as cold air funnels in on Halloween

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a cloudy, damp, and dreary day across the Piney Woods as a strong cold front combines with passing disturbances to give us this cool, wet weather.
Temperatures will start to plummet this evening and overnight as rain showers start to move out and drier air filters in on a stiff, northerly wind.
Look for wake-up temperatures on Thursday morning to be in the upper 30′s with daytime highs only reaching the lower 50′s despite the fact we will have lots of sunshine overhead.
This means Halloween night will be dry, but very chilly, for trick-or-treaters. We are expecting evening temperatures Thursday night to be in the 40′s and falling quickly.
Since this will be our strongest surge of cold air so far this fall season, we will be looking at our first fall freeze for many areas come Friday morning.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape and another reinforcing cold front moving through on Saturday, we will be in store for cold nights and cool afternoons under sun-filled skies.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.