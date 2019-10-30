Gift of Love: Daniel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ask any 15-year-old what they’re most excited about and they’ll probably say, “getting a car.”
Daniel, 15, is a car enthusiast who shares in that sentiment.
“Good tire suspension, good suspension on here, strong engine,” said Daniel as we went down the row of electric town cars in Hobby Town Tyler.
“I’d probably drive this car right here,” he said as you patted the hood of a black and green monster truck. “It’s pretty good!”
This teen isn’t afraid to admit he has a small need for speed, but with a giddy smile he promised us he’d do his best to stay out of trouble.
For Daniel, it’s not about the freedom aspect of having a new car that excites him, but rather, the opportunity for a new start in a difficult life.
“ [Just looking for] family and friends that actually care,” said Daniel.
A solid, safe family is something he admits he hasn’t experienced in years.
“You got to learn to take after yourself and that's what I've been trying to do basically,” said Daniel.
Daniel does his best to look through the windshield of his life and not the rearview mirror.
“I just feel like if you hold on to it it's just going to drag you backwards, instead of trying to go forward,” said Daniel.
It’s a mentality that he said helps him help others.
“I just found out being a bully is just being stupid,” Daniel said. “If you're being a bully, you're being stupid.”
Daniel’s theory is: Life is too short to drive something boring… but it certainly isn’t too short to surround yourself with people who love you.
A surprise gift from the Hobby Town owner resulted in Daniel leaving with a set of wheels of his own.
A fast black mini car with speeds topping 15 miles per hour.
And while the wheels he’s driving now may not be the ones that get him to the finish line of his personal goals, they’ve got enough horsepower to keep his hope alive.
For more information on how to adopt Daniel or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .
