Judge denies former Angelina County political candidate’s recusal request in burglary case

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - During a court hearing for a former Angelina County political candidate, known locally for his failed runs for office and his “public information activism,” a visiting judge denied the man’s request that two judges be recused from his pending jury trial.
David Stua will go to trial at a later date on two charges of burglary with the intent to commit another felony.
The hearing was held at the Angelina County Courthouse on Wednesday. Visiting judge Olen Underwood presided over the hearing.
During the hearing, Stua said that he did not want Judge Paul White or Judge Bob Inselmann presiding over his case because he feels like he will not get a fair trial due to mistreatment from Angelina County court officials. Stua stated during the hearing that he sent a notice to sue both White and Insleman on October 19, 2018, after he was denied access to open records requests pertaining to court cases.
He also stated that he is suing the county coordinator for issuing possession of search warrants for Stua.
The state argued that Stua’s allegations were all assumptions, and he had no evidence to prove that there was any bias against Stua from White and Inselmann.
Underwood denied Stua’s motion for recusal.
Stua is charged with two counts of burglary with the intent to commit another felony. He was arrested on the charges on June 3, and he was released later that day after he posted bail on a bond amount of $7,500.
In December of 2018, Stua was arrested on asexual performance by a child charge.
According to an arrest affidavit, Stua was on the campus of Angelina College on Dec. 6 and made a Facebook Live video. The affidavit states Stua was walking around the college and in and out of buildings when he made contact with two high school students, ages 14 and 15.
Then Stua allegedly asked one of the children if they wanted to see his genitals.
