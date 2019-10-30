K9 sniffs out 400 pounds of pot in 18-wheeler after traffic stop

Two K9s and their handlers from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene. They said that K9 Hank gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics in the trailer. Deputies searched the trailer and discovered that the truck was carrying laundry detergent. Upon further inspection, however, they said they found random bundles of what they believed to be marijuana in the trailer. They ultimately unloaded 15 bundles, amounting to about 400 pounds of marijuana.