Logansport’s Braden Courtney brings home ASB Player of the Week 9 honors

LOGANSPORT, La. (KTRE) - Logansport running back Xavier Simpson has been named the American State Bank Player of the Week for the south zone in Week 9.
Simpson ran the ball 15 times for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Simpson scored from four, 97 and 91 yards out.
Simpson will get a $2,500 scholarship.
During football season one player who has been nominated will be awarded the “ASB Player of the Week.” At the close of the football season one of the weekly winners will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship to be applied to their college education upon completion of high school.
