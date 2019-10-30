Longview’s Trent Williams ends holdout, reports to Redskins

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - Former Longview Lobo and current Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams has ended his holdout according to an ESPN report.
Williams never reported to the team in training camp and has remained silent through the season. Washington was looking to trade the seven-time pro bowler before the 3 p.m. CT Trade Deadline but appear to have been unsuccessful.
The Redskins could use Williams on the line as they have struggled through the first half of the season. Williams has two years left on his current deal and according to the ESPN article the team did not want to extend the deal.
In total Williams has lost about $7 Million in the hold out.
