Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are keeping gray and soggy skies for the rest of the day today. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s early in the afternoon and will drop throughout the rest of the day. Keep the umbrella on hand. Overnight we will cool to the low 30s. We have a Freeze Watch out for Hopkins, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Henderson, and Anderson counties in effect from Thursday night until Friday morning. Temperatures could be cold enough to kill plants and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Thursday will be breezy and cool with temperatures only warming to the low 50s. On Halloween night temperatures will drop to the 40s for trick-or-treat hours so be sure you bundle up! Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday on through the weekend as temperatures warm back to the low 60s. We will see a bit more cloud cover on Monday and Tuesday as rain chances make their way back to East Texas.