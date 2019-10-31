East Texas woman now missing over three weeks, with no tips coming in

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family continues their search for a missing loved one who disappeared over three weeks ago.
No substantial leads have come in to investigators on the disappearance of 54-year-old Rosemary Rodriguez of Kilgore.
Fliers are posted all over Kilgore, and each day the family is either searching or asking if anyone has any information on where Rosemary is.
"Whatever road I'm on, I look behind buildings, down ravines , down the creeks," says Rosemarys' mother Francis Messer.
"Someone had to have seen something, there's just no way she could have dropped off the face of the earth," says daughter Lita Walker.
She was last seen by her family October 6. When she didn’t so up for work at Walmart, employees alerted the family.
“I went out in the rain today. Passing out fliers talking to people. Posting fliers on the trees. Still out there talking to people to bring her back home. I’m a mother, and mothers do that for their daughters,” Francis says.
And Rosemary’s green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well.
"We have not had anybody, nobody has come forward, and that's all we hope is that somebody will think of something they saw that day," says sister Jenny Phillips.
Family says she also has several distinctive tattoos on her ankle and calf, featuring roses and hearts.
"Any small lead could really help us at this point," Lita says.
Investigators are focusing much of their attention now to finding Rodriguez missing car.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone seeing Rodriguez green Chevrolet Sonic with the ‘OU’ sticker on the back windshield, to call their local law enforcement immediately.
The Texas license plate is GC3 117.
