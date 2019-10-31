First Alert: Freeze warnings in place as our first, fall freeze is likely tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of our KTRE viewing area through 9 a.m. Friday since we are anticipating our first freeze of the fall season.
If you plan on going out tonight for trick-or-treating, make sure you dress in layers since it will be a cold Halloween night throughout East Texas. Expect temperatures to drop through the 40′s during the evening hours under clear skies and calming winds.
The combination of clear skies, calm winds, and dry air will lead to our first freeze of the fall season tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30′s, which means you will want to cover up or bring in any plants or vegetation that are sensitive to the cold weather.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape and another reinforcing cold front moving through on Saturday, we will be in store for cold nights and cool afternoons under sun-filled skies.
A return to southerly winds will lead to more clouds and mild temperatures next week with some slight rain chances creeping back into the forecast as well.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.