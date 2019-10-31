Former Lufkin man skips court date for Auburn tree poisioning

OPELIKA, Ala. (KTRE) - According to the Associated Press, an Alabama fan convicted of poisoning the famed Auburn Oak Trees at Toomer’s Corner failed to show up to a court hearing regarding restitution.
Harvey Updyke, who is a retired DPS trooper and once worked in Lufkin at the Texas Foundry, is a big time Alabama fan. In an ESPN documentary, Updyke said he named his children Crimson and Bear after the Alabama Crimson Tide and the legendary Alabama Coach Bear Bryant.
The most recent AP report stated that Updyke lives in Louisiana and has several health issues that are keeping him from showing up to the hearing and that the judge gave the prosecution a month to look into the claims.
In 2013, Updyke pleaded guilty and was told he must pay $800,000 in penalties and restitution. According to the AP, Updyke has only paid $6,900.
