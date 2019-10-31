Owner of Jasper car dealership arrested on 14 forgery of vehicle registration charges

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper grand jury has indicted the owner of a car lot in the town on 14 counts of false name/forgery of vehicle registration.
Lt. Garrett Foster, a spokesman for the Jasper Police Department, confirmed that Jassen Doherty, the owner of Big Country Auto Sales, was a suspect in the case when law enforcement officers from several different agencies executed a search warrant at the car lot, which is located at 202 West Gibson Street, back in August.
An arrest warrant was issued for Doherty, 49, of Jasper, on Thursday. He was arrested and booked into the jail later that day.
The grand jury set Doherty’s collective bond amount at $70,000.
Back in August, the Jasper Police Department issued a press release about the search warrant authorities executed at Big Country Auto Sales.
“Officers with the Jasper Police Department along with Investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Compliance and Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the business of Big Country Auto Sales located at 202 West Gibson Street in Jasper, Texas,” the press release stated. “The warrant stemmed from an investigation led by both Texas DPS and DMV after their officers received complaints concerning the business.”
The press release also stated that the search warrant was for “evidentiary purposes only.” During the search, investigators’ main area of focus was documents sent to the state and local tax offices regarding the registration and sales tax on vehicle sales.
The Better Business Bureau lists Doherty as the owner of Big Country Auto Sales.
Previous story: Police execute search warrant at Jasper business
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.