Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Halloween, East Texas! Expect a cool but sunshine-filled afternoon as highs will struggle to reach into the lower 50s today. This evening our blustery northerly winds will calm to around 5 miles per hour. Clear skies and calm winds mean a quick cooldown after sunset so Trick or Treaters should be prepared for temperatures to range in the upper 30s and lower 40s later this evening. Temps will continue to drop overnight and the majority of East Texas will likely see freezing temperatures for a few hours before sunrise, so a Freeze Warning is in effect until 9AM tomorrow morning. South winds thankfully return tomorrow and we will warm into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Friday Night Football will be chilly but thankfully dry, so just be sure to bring a blanket or jacket if you’re hitting the bleachers tomorrow night. We will see a reinforcing cold front move through overnight into Saturday morning. This will keep morning temps in the 30s through the weekend but afternoon temps will still range in the upper 50s-lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies, the middle 60s and a few isolated showers possible for your Monday afternoon. Tuesday we see the return of low 70s with a good shot at scattered showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm ahead of our next cold front. This next front won’t be nearly as potent as the one we saw last night. Temps for your Wednesday will likely only drop into the 60s during the afternoon.