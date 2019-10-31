TxDOT warns drivers to watch for deer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Now that we are in the deer hunting season, Texas’ Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be vigilant when driving.
Officials say this is the time of the year when they see an increase in activity of deer-involved accidents.
One of those wrecks happened Tuesday, around 2:30 a.m. near Farm to Market Road 843, near the Lufkin State-Supported Living Center.
According to the preliminary crash report from the Department of Public Safety, an 18-wheeler towing two trailers was traveling northbound on Highway 69 when the driver swerved to avoid a deer, causing the Saia semi-truck to overturn and spill an undetermined amount of diesel on the roadway.
“And that’s really surprising because this is a well-populated area in this county, and a lot of times, we do see deer hits in rural areas, but we’re seeing more and more from populated areas. They will come out from behind houses and across pastures and dart across the roadway," said Rhonda Oaks, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin District.
Sergeant David Hendry with DPS said this is the time of the year where they do see an increase in deer activity in rural areas and populated areas.
“I’ve seen deer personally inside the city limits of Lufkin, so just by knowing that be mindful if you are on a trip and knowing where you are going and what time you are going, reduce your speed, and certainly wear your seat belt, use your high beams if possible when the weather conditions permit," Hendry said.
Most importantly, officials said it’s the drivers who need to be vigilant and not distracted while driving.
“We as motorists should be paying more attention to where we are," Hendry said. “There are some deer crossing signs posted on some of the roadways that say deer crossing, and we should be mindful of those as well."
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.