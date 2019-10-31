WEBXTRA: TxDOT warns drivers to watch for deer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Now that we are in deer hunting season, the department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be vigilant when driving.
Officials say this is the time of the year when they see an increase in activity of deer involved accidents.
One of those wrecks happened Tuesday, around 2:30 a.m. near Farm to Market Road 843, near the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
According to the preliminary crash report from the Department of Public Safety, an 18-wheeler towing two trailers was traveling northbound on Highway 69 when the driver swerved to avoid a deer, causing the Saia semi-truck to overturn and spill an undetermined amount of diesel on the roadway.
