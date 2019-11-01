Angelina County grand jury indicts Whataburger robbery suspect

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 41-year-old man who is accused using a gun and a threatening note to rob a Lufkin Whataburger at gunpoint on Aug. 19.
When the grand jury met on Wednesday, Billy Ray Pegues, of Lufkin, was among the 30 people its members indicted. Pegues was indicted on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge, and his bond amount was set at $10,000.
According to a previous report, a suspect went into the restaurant around 3 a.m., leaned over the counter and slid the worker a note that stated “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.”
The suspect displayed a black pistol in his waistband and followed the worker behind the counter. He then got money from both registers before leaving toward the rear of the building.
According to an arrest affidavit, a detective knew the suspect had been wearing gloves during the robbery but knew the note was too long to have been written at the restaurant. A fingerprint was found on the note and entered into a database, which matched with Pegues, according to the affidavit.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.