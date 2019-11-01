Cherokee County drug raid results in 1 arrest, seizure of meth, distribution material

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County law enforcement officers arrested a 47-year-old woman after they executed a search warrant on a home on FM 1248 and found meth and items used to distribute the drug.
Bobbi Mae Casper, of Rusk, is still being held on the Cherokee County Jail on a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge, a tampering with physical evidence charge, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her collective bond amount was set at $30,000.
According to a press release, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Rusk police officers served the narcotic search warrant after it was obtained by investigators with the Cherokee County Narcotic Division.
369th Judicial District Judge Michael Davis signed the warrant.
When the law enforcement officers served the warrant, they detained three people. Detectives found methamphetamines and items used in the distribution of meth, the press release stated.
Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy arraigned Casper on the charges.
