First Alert: Cold nights will give way to a cool sunshine this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a cold night for those of you venturing out to our area high school football games. With temperatures in the 40's, make sure you bring your jackets with you before heading out the door.
We are tracking another cold front that will sweep through East Texas overnight and into early Saturday morning. This cold front will come through with very little cloud cover, much less rainfall, which means it will go rather unnoticed.
What this front will do is reinforce the chilly, dry weather that we already have in place across the Piney Woods.
This means we will be in store for cold nights followed by cool afternoons under sun-filled skies on both Saturday and Sunday.
A return to southerly winds will lead to more clouds and mild temperatures next week with some slight rain chances creeping back into the forecast as well.
Our next significant cold front looks to arrive next Thursday. That is when we will have a good chance of rain followed by another drop in temperatures by the end of next week.
