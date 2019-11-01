Golden State Warriors’ Curry undergoes hand surgery, to miss at least 3 months

Curry was injured while driving to his left while defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first, landing awkwardly on his hands as he tried to brace himself. Baynes then landed on Curry's left hand. The 31-year-old Curry grimaced in pain, grabbing at his fingers then walking to the locker room.