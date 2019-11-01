Mexican Hot Chocolate cookies by ‘Nothing Vanilla Cookies’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s another uniquely delicious cookie creation by Nothing Vanilla Cookies owner Trevor Stripling!
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cups organic cane sugar
- 1 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup mini marshmallows
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Cream together the butter and organic cane sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg then stir in the vanilla. Add baking powder, sea salt, and flour then mix to combine. add in chocolate chips, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and mini marshmallows. Use a cookie scoop of your choice to drop balls of dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet, flatten balls of dough to ensure nice round cookies.
- Bake for about 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely browned. Let cool 10 minutes on pan, then transfer to a cooling rack, Enjoy
