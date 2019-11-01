Murder indictment handed down in Huntington case

ANGELINA COUNTY (KTRE) - A Huntington man accused of killing a man he suspected to be a pedophile has been indicted.
An Angelina County grand jury indicted Mykel Whitehead, 28, on a murder charge on Oct. 30. He was arrested on Aug. 18 in the death of Joseph Jerome Williams, 49. Williams’ body was found in a truck on Guy York Road the day before.
According to the arrested affidavit, several witnesses claimed they saw Whitehead beating the victim unconscious. He then, according to a witness, reportedly dragged Williams’ outside and into a truck before transporting his body to an unknown location.
Williams’ body was discovered at about 7:15 a.m. and approximately 23 hours later, an arrest warrant was issued for Whitehead. He was taken into custody at a hotel in Nacogdoches without incident.
Whitehead remains in the Angelina County Jail under a $1 million bond.
PREVIOUS:
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.