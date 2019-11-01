Nacogdoches police: Erratic driver causes multiple-vehicle wreck on South St.

From the Nacogdoches Police Department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a major auto accident involving approximately six vehicles and an oversized 18 wheeler on South Street.
At approximately 2:48 pm Friday afternoon, the Nacogdoches 911 Communications Center began receiving numerous calls regarding the multi vehicle major accident. Officers arrived to find all of southbound and partial northbound traffic blocked due to the accident. Officers learned that a northbound vehicle driving erratically had caused two accidents outside the city limits, continued northbound into the city making contact with several more vehicles and an oversized 18 wheeler, then caused other vehicles to crash into one another.
Currently NPD officers are still trying to identify all parties involved and in what order the events unfolded. There are no known serious or life threatening injuries at this time, although several persons were transported to hospitals for treatment.
In addition to Nacogdoches Patrol, Traffic and Detective Divisions, Nacogdoches Fire, EMS, Sheriff’s Department, Texas Highway Patrol and Texas Department of Transportation responded and assisted. Southbound traffic on NW and SW Stallings was diverted for approximately one hour to State Highway 7 while South Street was closed for the investigation.
Currently all roads are reopened.