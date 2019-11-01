Nacogdoches police: Erratic driver causes multiple-vehicle wreck on South St.

At approximately 2:48 pm Friday afternoon, the Nacogdoches 911 Communications Center began receiving numerous calls regarding the multi vehicle major accident. Officers arrived to find all of southbound and partial northbound traffic blocked due to the accident. Officers learned that a northbound vehicle driving erratically had caused two accidents outside the city limits, continued northbound into the city making contact with several more vehicles and an oversized 18 wheeler, then caused other vehicles to crash into one another.