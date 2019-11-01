Salvation Army of Lufkin kicks off annual Food Donation Drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin kicked off their annual Food Drive at Southland Federal Credit Union on Friday.
The Credit Union donated not only non-perishable food items but at a $500 check presentation.
The non- profit says collection barrels in different places throughout Lufkin from November 1- December 24.
Through the donations, Rosa Izquierdo makes meals the the Salvation Army soup kitchen daily.
“For almost 80 people and two meals each day,” Izquierdo said.
The Salvation Army relies on donations from the community in order for Rosa to make the daily meals.
“Last year we had enough food to last us for 2018 program all the way through June,” said Jenifer Phillips, corps officer.
Meaning the organization collected enough for almost 18,000 meals, but created a deficit of 6,000 meals to help finish the year.
“We’ve gotten some smaller donations from different companies that have helped us out and we’ve had to purchase from the food bank in order for us to help us,” Phillips said.
Phillips said there’s a great need for donations this year.
“I would encourage people that do have the ability to give to consider that instead of spending a little extra at $5 on a coffee or something like that to take that money and spend $5 on a non perishable,” Phillips said.
She said just from a few dollars they’re able to make multiple meals.
Locations where people can donate are:
Southland Federal at 2601 S. John Redditt Dr.
BankcorpSouth 2918 Brentwood Dr.
CBTX 600 S. 1st St.
CBTX 1901 Tulane Dr.
CBTX 1873 W. Frank Ave.
“We thank our partners who are going to be collecting during the Holiday season," Phillips said. Anyone is welcome to drop of items at our location, or become a partner as well, and collect at their organization, group, or business. If you would like to become a partner please contact The Salvation Army at 936-634-5132.
