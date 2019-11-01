SFA Volleyball survives Halloween scare from rival Sam Houston

KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE• Hollas wrapped up a splendid all-around performance with a career-high 25 digs and completed a double-double effort with 22 assists. The Longview, Texas, product also added five blocks. • Though she hit only .136 and generated just five terminations, Daron kept the Bearkats at bay with her front-row defense. Her nine blocks were a season high and helped SFA own a 12.5-7 edge in rejections. • Dean delivered a double-double of her own with 18 assists and 11 digs while Pagan (15) and Maddie Miller (18) each finished with double-digit scoops as well. • Lewis tied Evans for match-high honors with 20 terminations while Rogers contributed 14 to the Bearkats in the loss. Sam Houston State libero Addison Miller put forth one of the best defensive matches this season by racking up a match and career-high 40 digs. • Defense trumped offense as neither team hit over .180. SFA hit exactly that while holding Sam Houston State to an attack percentage of .128.• The win was the Ladyjacks' 16th in a row, extending the nation's fourth-longest active winning streak. Additionally, the win was SFA's 28th in a row in regular season Southland Conference matches dating back to the 2017 season. • Thanks to their four-set victory, SFA has now won three in a row against Sam Houston State. Two of those wins have come in the Ladyjacks' 20-match home court winning streak - the second-longest home court unbeaten run in the nation.