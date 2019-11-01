WEBXTRA: Trees planted on north side of Lanana Creek trail for Texas Arbor Day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE news reporter Donna McCollum was in Nacogdoches Friday.
The Nacogdoches Garden Capital of Texas Committee of Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful came together with the City of Nacogdoches, Texas A&M Forest Service and the Lanana and Banita Creek Trails Committee to plant trees along the northern section of the Lanana Creek Trail for Texas Arbor Day.
The trees were planted on the trail north of the Austin Street bridge to provide shade for the trail and habitat for wildlife.
To help improve access to pedestrians and bicycles, the city has worked to improve this section of the trail. The improvements were made with the support of the Lanana and Banita Creek Trails Committee.
Volunteers were invited to help plant the trees.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.