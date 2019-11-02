Memorial walk through Hospice in the Pines honors patients

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In the chilly weather Saturday morning, participants from Lufkin walked in honor of loved ones in hospice care.
It’s the 16th annual Memorial Walk hosted by Hospice in the Pines.
“Today we are honoring my mom, Peggy Pounders who passed away this summer after a very long battle with lung cancer,” said Yana Ogletree, a participant.
For 16 years, Ogletree’s mother lived with stage 4 lung cancer.
“Emotions are still very raw. And hospice tells you that this is the time when you start, you’re around holidays and four to five-month period you start feeling very strong emotions and missing your loved one and that is very very true,” Ogletree said.
Each step is in memory of her mother Peggy Pounders.
Almost every walker at one point made the decision to receive hospice care. Participants wore tags displaying the names of different hospice patients.
Members in the community walked to honor their loved ones, cherishing the life they left behind.
“We at Hospice in the Pines believe that it is important to remember the legacy of the beautiful lives that have been served by our agency,” said Demetress Harrell, CEO of Hospice in the Pines. “But we also see that the family needs this in the support to show that they too still have great memories want to cherish those so that is what this walk is all about."
It’s the intimate care and touch that resonated with Yana and her family when they decided to receive care.
“All the care to the very end when she finally did pass it was, it was just heart wrenching and they were there, they hugged me, they held me and that was very important,” Ogletree said.
More than 150 participants took part in the Memorial Walk.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.