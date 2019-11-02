Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! A quiet and chilly night for your Saturday with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s by 9PM. Sunday’s forecast will look very similar to what we saw today with a chilly start in the middle to upper 30s before warming right back up into the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Cloudy skies return on Monday as our highs warm to near 70 degrees. An isolated shower is possible but most of East Texas will stay dry to start out the workweek. A weak cold front moves through East Texas on Tuesday and won’t do much to our temps but will bring a few scattered showers to the area throughout the day. Cloud cover and spotty showers stick around into Wednesday with better chances for rain later in the evening. Another cold front arrives on Thursday and will bring showers and thunderstorms to East Texas throughout the day on Thursday and overnight into very early Friday morning. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the middle 40s for Friday morning and only the upper 50s by the afternoon. Clearing skies by Friday night will lead to a cool but dry and sunny weekend.