Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Throughout the day we will see plenty of sunshine and warm to the low 60s. Sunday will be a similar day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. You’ll notice a few more clouds on Monday as we return to the low 70s. A weak cold front will push through on Tuesday, increasing our chances for a few showers in the afternoon. Similar conditions will carry over into Wednesday. Another cold front will move through East Texas on Thursday morning, dropping us to the lower 60s and increasing our chances of seeing widespread showers and isolated thundershowers. Once the cold front completely passes through it will take the cloud cover and rain away but it will leave behind the cooler temperatures. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s.