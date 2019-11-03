1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person is dead and three others were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Nacogdoches County.
According to a Facebook video posted by Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, they received a report of an active shooter in the area of Sandyland Circle off County Road 823.
The sheriff said a person of interest is in custody at this time and they believe he is responsible for the shootings.
The sheriff confirmed one person is dead and three others were shot. He said they were taken to local hospitals in Nacogdoches and their conditions are unknown at this time.
Other details are limited at this time.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.