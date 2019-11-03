Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see clear and sunny skies throughout the day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight temperatures will fall to the lower 50s. Tomorrow will bring partly sunny skies, low 70s, and a slight chance of seeing a stray passing shower. Partly sunny skies and 70s will stick around fore Tuesday and Wednesday, but both days bring the chance of seeing a few light showers. A cold front will pass through East Texas on Thursday morning bringing with it widespread showers and isolated thundershowers. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s on Friday as clear skies return by the afternoon. The start of next weekend will bring mostly sunny skies and low 60s.