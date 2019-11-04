Angelina County election officials excited to see updated voting equipment put to test

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County election officials spent Monday organizing and distributing voting material to judges ahead of Tuesday’s election, as well as setting up the county’s new voting machines.
Connie Brown, the county elections administrator, said the new machines have been in the works for several years. The previous voting machines were about 13 years old and the elections office felt it was time for an upgrade that would be compatible with the county’s new software system.
The new machines will consist of updated software, electronic ballets, terminal scanners, and printers. Ballets also won’t be required to use WiFi and will be sent directly to administrators to keep votes safe.
Brown spoke with KTRE 9′s Stefante Randall about early voting results, and why they’re so excited to put their new voting equipment to use.
